Limpopo police nab white lion, pangolin poachers

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have arrested two men for poaching after they were found in possession of the paws and head of a white lion.

It’s understood the men threw poisoned meat into the lion enclosure at a local game lodge.

Police in the province also nabbed two other suspects for the illegal possession of a pangolin.

The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says the fight against illegal poaching, especially the protected endangered species throughout the province, continues to yield positive results.

“The arrested suspects will appear before the Bochum and Malamulele magistrates courts soon. Our investigations into the two incidents continue.”