Limpopo police nab white lion, pangolin poachers
Two men were found in possession of the paws and head of a white lion.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have arrested two men for poaching after they were found in possession of the paws and head of a white lion.
It’s understood the men threw poisoned meat into the lion enclosure at a local game lodge.
Police in the province also nabbed two other suspects for the illegal possession of a pangolin.
The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says the fight against illegal poaching, especially the protected endangered species throughout the province, continues to yield positive results.
“The arrested suspects will appear before the Bochum and Malamulele magistrates courts soon. Our investigations into the two incidents continue.”
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.