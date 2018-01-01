Joburg mayor worried about quality of buildings in wake of storm damage
Mayor Herman Mashaba says that the City of Joburg's group risk advisory services will be conducting an investigation into the quality of some of the buildings which collapsed as a result of this weekend's severe storm.
JOHANNESBURG - Mayor Herman Mashaba says that the City of Joburg's group risk advisory services will be conducting an investigation into the quality of some of the buildings which collapsed as a result of this weekend's severe storm.
Two people were killed when a tree fell onto their vehicle during the hailstorm on Saturday.
Masahaba says that investigators will also identify the contractors involved in the construction of the buildings to check if they have been issued with the certificates of occupation which affirms the safety of the buildings.
The mayor says that financial institutions such as banks should also be investigated as to how they funded such construction.
Mashaba says that the preliminary report of whether the area is declared a provincial or national disaster will be released on Friday.
He says that he's worried about the quality of the buildings.
"It is now important for national government to come to the rescue and assistance of the residents of the city of Johannesburg."
GALLERY: Joburg storm: Trail of destruction
Popular in Local
-
Du Toitskloof Pass closed following fatal crash
-
Gauteng authorities to assess storm damaged homes for poor workmanship
-
[CARTOON] Escalating Debt
-
Economist questions affordability of Zuma's tertiary education funding plan
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference
-
Lotto results: Saturday 30 December 2017
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.