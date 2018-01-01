Joburg mayor worried about quality of buildings in wake of storm damage

Mayor Herman Mashaba says that the City of Joburg's group risk advisory services will be conducting an investigation into the quality of some of the buildings which collapsed as a result of this weekend's severe storm.

JOHANNESBURG - Mayor Herman Mashaba says that the City of Joburg's group risk advisory services will be conducting an investigation into the quality of some of the buildings which collapsed as a result of this weekend's severe storm.

Two people were killed when a tree fell onto their vehicle during the hailstorm on Saturday.

Masahaba says that investigators will also identify the contractors involved in the construction of the buildings to check if they have been issued with the certificates of occupation which affirms the safety of the buildings.

The mayor says that financial institutions such as banks should also be investigated as to how they funded such construction.

Mashaba says that the preliminary report of whether the area is declared a provincial or national disaster will be released on Friday.

He says that he's worried about the quality of the buildings.

"It is now important for national government to come to the rescue and assistance of the residents of the city of Johannesburg."

GALLERY: Joburg storm: Trail of destruction