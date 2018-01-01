Popular Topics
Gauteng Health MEC concerned about high number of listeria cases

The Gauteng Health Department has encouraged people to wash their vegetables and fruit before consuming them and avoid cooking food at high temperatures.

FILE: Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa. Picture: Masego Rahlaga/EWN
FILE: Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa. Picture: Masego Rahlaga/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department is calling on people to practice basic hygiene by washing hands to prevent the spread of listeriosis after discovering and confirming contaminated food samples from a resident in Pretoria.

The department has encouraged people to wash their vegetables and fruit before consuming them and avoid cooking food at high temperatures.

Gauteng is the most affected province with listeriosis, with over 365 cases detected and 28 related deaths in 2017.

Provincial Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa: "We must remember that listeria is preventable and is also curable, we can treat it once you diagnose it early. We are concerned about the high levels and we are tracing each and every case of listeriosis."

