Gauteng authorities to assess storm damaged homes for poor workmanship

At least two people were killed when a tree fell onto their vehicle during the hailstorm that hit the south and west of Johannesburg, as well as the surrounding areas.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Infrastructure Development MEC Jacob Mamabolo says that the government will assess all RDP houses damaged or destroyed in Saturday's storm to determine whether they were damaged as a result of poor quality.

Mamabolo says that they will take decisive action against those found guilty of compromising the lives of the people by building poor quality houses.

"We always act without fear of favour and that I can assure members of the public that we will not hesitate where we find that poor work was done and that has led to people having very bad experiences and risks to theri lives because of poor work."

Mamabolo is also calling on those who went on holiday to contact their neighbours and check if their houses or shacks are not damaged as some are still unaware.

"We will also want to make a call to people, where ever they are in the country, that live in and around the informal settlements and RDP homes in Mohlakeng to make contact with their neighbours because their houses could be affected. We are unable to reach out to them now because they are not at home."

