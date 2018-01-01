Farmer arrested for murder at funeral

It’s understood the farmer argued with mourners, demanding they stop the funeral and leave his farm.

JOHANNESBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal farmer has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a mourner on his farm outside Durban.

Police say a family who'd been living on the farm was trying to bury their loved one on the land.

He allegedly shot and killed a man during the altercation.

“The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle. The police were alerted and they traced the suspect and arrested him,” says the police’s Nqobile Gwala.

The man is in custody and he will appear in court this week on a charge of murder.