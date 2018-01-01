Factory units damaged in Mitchells Plain blaze

Fire crews only managed to put out the fire earlier on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town firefighters have extinguished a blaze at two factory units in Mitchells Plain.

The blaze broke out at the buildings at the Town Center on Sunday night.

Fire crews only managed to put out the fire earlier on Monday.

The City of Cape Town's fire and rescue service's Theo Layne: "We had two factory units that were damaged by fire. It took firefighters until 4am to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage."