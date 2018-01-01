Du Toitskloof Pass closed following fatal crash
It's understood that the incident took place on the Du Toitskloof pass shortly after midnight, when the driver of a heavy motor vehicle lost control of the vehicle.
CAPE TOWN - The new year started off on a sour note in the Western Cape, as four people were killed in a car crash along the R101.
Another two people sustained serious injuries during this incident.
The road has been closed off to traffic until further notice.
Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa: "Motorists are urged to make use of the Huguenot Tunnel to get to Cape Town or to get to Worcester from Cape Town as the old Du Toitskloof Tunnel has been closed due to the crash."
