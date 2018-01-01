Popular Topics
Du Toitskloof Pass closed following fatal crash

It's understood that the incident took place on the Du Toitskloof pass shortly after midnight, when the driver of a heavy motor vehicle lost control of the vehicle.

Paramedics vehicles at the scene of a crash in Du Toitskloof Pass near Paarl on 31 December 2017. Picture: @LimaCharlie1/Twitter
Paramedics vehicles at the scene of a crash in Du Toitskloof Pass near Paarl on 31 December 2017. Picture: @LimaCharlie1/Twitter
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The new year started off on a sour note in the Western Cape, as four people were killed in a car crash along the R101.

It's understood that the incident took place on the Du Toitskloof pass shortly after midnight, when the driver of a heavy motor vehicle lost control of the vehicle.

Another two people sustained serious injuries during this incident.

The road has been closed off to traffic until further notice.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa: "Motorists are urged to make use of the Huguenot Tunnel to get to Cape Town or to get to Worcester from Cape Town as the old Du Toitskloof Tunnel has been closed due to the crash."

