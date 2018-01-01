Cramond farmer to face murder charges on Tuesday
The farmer reportedly shot a mourner during a funeral on his property.
CAPE TOWN - A Kwa-Zulu Natal farmer will be charged with murder and is set to appear in court on Tuesday after a shooting incident at a funeral on his farm.
The incident happened on a farm in Cramond outside Durban on the weekend.
Police say the family had been living on the farm for decades.
But as they were preparing to bury their loved one, the farmer objected and told them to stop the funeral and leave his land immediately.
An argument broke out and the farmer allegedly took out his gun and shot one of the mourners.
The police's Nqobile Gwala says the mourner died on the scene.
“The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle. The Cramond police were alerted and they traced the suspect and arrested him."
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.