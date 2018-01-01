Cramond farmer to face murder charges on Tuesday

The farmer reportedly shot a mourner during a funeral on his property.

CAPE TOWN - A Kwa-Zulu Natal farmer will be charged with murder and is set to appear in court on Tuesday after a shooting incident at a funeral on his farm.

The incident happened on a farm in Cramond outside Durban on the weekend.

Police say the family had been living on the farm for decades.

But as they were preparing to bury their loved one, the farmer objected and told them to stop the funeral and leave his land immediately.

An argument broke out and the farmer allegedly took out his gun and shot one of the mourners.

The police's Nqobile Gwala says the mourner died on the scene.

“The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle. The Cramond police were alerted and they traced the suspect and arrested him."