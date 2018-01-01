City of CT implements level 6 water restrictions

The Western Cape is currently battling the worst drought in decades.

CAPE TOWN - Level 6 water restrictions come into effect in Cape Town from Monday.

It is part of the City of Cape Town's attempts to avoid a situation in which taps in the Mother City could run dry.

The implementation thereof follows the directive by the national Water and Sanitation Department requiring that users to reduce their water usage by 45% and agricultural users to reduce consumption by 60%.

The City of Cape Town acknowledges that there are many locals who are heeding calls to save water but some 200,000 households are using more than 10,500 litres per month.

This amounts to roughly 350 litres of water daily, a figure that the municipality says is far too high.

According to city stats, homes with higher consumption typically use between 670 and 1,500 litres of water per day. Some are using even more.

The city has renewed calls on residents to stick to the presciribed 87 litres of water per person per day.

Level six water restrictions discourage the use of borehole water for outdoor purposes in order to preserve groundwater resources.