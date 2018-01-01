City of Cape Town: Don't bring booze to beach
The city says people are still sneaking in alcohol despite renewed calls prohibiting this.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is urging the public to not bring alcohol when visiting beaches, adding that thousands of bottles have already been confiscated.
Today, thousands of people head to Cape Town beaches.
The city's Wayne Le Roux says Muizenberg is currently the busiest beach in the City - with about 10,000 people visiting.
"Don't bring the alcohol to the beaches because it's unnecessary. People drink and then get into their vehicles and drive and that's when accidents happen.
"But at most of our beaches we have confiscated alcohol. There's been a significant drop compared to previous years, but it's still a concern for us."
