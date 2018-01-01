Butterworth man to appear in court for rape
It is understood that the man raped the woman while they were on their way back home from a traditional ceremony.
CAPE TOWN - A 31-year-old man is expected to appear in court soon for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape.
The police's Jackson Manatha: "He dragged the young woman into the forest where he raped her. The matter was reported to the police. We traced him and arrested him and he is currently in police custody. He is due to appear in the Butterworth magistrates court on 2 January 2018 on a charge of rape."
