7 expected in court for breaking into Mfuleni school

CAPE TOWN - Seven people are expected to appear in the Mfuleni magistrates court this week for allegedly breaking into a school in the area.

Police say that the suspects, aged between 15 and 19, were caught red-handed over the long weekend and were immediately arrested.

The same school was burgled on Christmas Day and computers were stolen.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: "Members responded immediately and caught the suspects red-handed breaking into the school's computer room. They face charges of business burglary and possession of burglary implements."