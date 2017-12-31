Zuma: Radical socio-economic transformation to be govt’s main focus in 2018
The president says significant strides were made in 2017 in fighting poverty, inequality and unemployment.
CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma says radical socio-economic transformation will be government's main focus in 2018.
In his New Year’s message, president Zuma says reigniting the economy while promoting growth and investment requires effort from all.
“The improvement of the quality of life of our people, especially the poor and the working class, remains a key priority of government, as we work to achieve the type of society that OR Tambo fought for.”
“Despite serious challenges on the economic front, together we made substantial progress in providing basic services, such as electricity, housing, roads, water and sanitation, health care, social grants as well as accessible education.”
He also touched on education, saying government will intensify investment in the sector.
Earlier this month, the Presidency announced the provision of free higher education for those who come from poor households.
“We announced the provision of free higher education for young people at universities and colleges who come from poor households earlier this month.
The intervention must be the beginning of a skills revolution in our country, in pursuit of the radical socio-economic transformation programme.”
Zuma's wished the class of 2017 success with days before the exam results are released.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
