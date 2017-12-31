Traffic officials to intensify operations as New Year celebrations get underway
It says its officials are also gearing themselves up for increased traffic volumes on the roads after the New Year's day long weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - With the festive season drawing to an end, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says its traffic law enforcement authorities are continuing to work around to ensure safety on the roads.
It says its officials are also gearing themselves up for increased traffic volumes on the roads after the New Year's day long weekend.
The RTMC says it’s concerned about motorists who continue to drive under the influence of alcohol and those who disobey the rules of the road.
It says 46,000 drivers have been fined for speeding and over 2,000 others for drunk driving.
The RTMC’s Simon Zwane says: “Law enforcement operations are going to be intensified in all areas over the weekend, leading up to the reopening of schools.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Lotto results: Saturday 30 December 2017
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference
-
[GALLERY] Joburg storm: Trail of destruction
-
Gauteng officials assess damage after hailstorm
-
Heavy storms rip through some parts of Joburg, leaving trail of destruction
-
Powerball results: Friday 29 December 2017
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.