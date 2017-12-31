Traffic officials to intensify operations as New Year celebrations get underway

It says its officials are also gearing themselves up for increased traffic volumes on the roads after the New Year's day long weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - With the festive season drawing to an end, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says its traffic law enforcement authorities are continuing to work around to ensure safety on the roads.

The RTMC says it’s concerned about motorists who continue to drive under the influence of alcohol and those who disobey the rules of the road.

It says 46,000 drivers have been fined for speeding and over 2,000 others for drunk driving.

The RTMC’s Simon Zwane says: “Law enforcement operations are going to be intensified in all areas over the weekend, leading up to the reopening of schools.”

