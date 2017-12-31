Trade Route Mall open for business after hailstorm

Management has confirmed that no injuries were sustained when a ceiling panel in the court area outside the cinema collapsed.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade Route Mall is operating normally after a severe hailstorm hit the shopping centre on Saturday.

Management has confirmed that no injuries were sustained when a ceiling panel in the court area outside the cinema collapsed.

The collapse was caused by the flooding of the gutters and blockages caused by the hail.

The hailstorm also Food Lovers Market opposite the mall where the roof collapsed.

The mall’s Vanessa Fourie says the top floor of the shopping centre was affected.

“We confirm that no casualties were suffered within Trade Route Mall. Our centre has been affected by severe water damage, but we're busy with clean-up operations. We’ll open as per normal for trade.”

