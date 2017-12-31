Trade Route Mall open for business after hailstorm
Management has confirmed that no injuries were sustained when a ceiling panel in the court area outside the cinema collapsed.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade Route Mall is operating normally after a severe hailstorm hit the shopping centre on Saturday.
Management has confirmed that no injuries were sustained when a ceiling panel in the court area outside the cinema collapsed.
The collapse was caused by the flooding of the gutters and blockages caused by the hail.
The hailstorm also Food Lovers Market opposite the mall where the roof collapsed.
The mall’s Vanessa Fourie says the top floor of the shopping centre was affected.
“We confirm that no casualties were suffered within Trade Route Mall. Our centre has been affected by severe water damage, but we're busy with clean-up operations. We’ll open as per normal for trade.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Lotto results: Saturday 30 December 2017
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference
-
[GALLERY] Joburg storm: Trail of destruction
-
Many residents still unaware of damage caused by heavy storms - Mamabolo
-
Powerball results: Friday 29 December 2017
-
Police commissioner pleased with ongoing police operations this festive
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.