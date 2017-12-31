Road closures set for Joburg Carnival

This is a result of various New Year’s Eve celebrations taking place around the city today.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has advised motorists to familiarise themselves with roads around the CBD which will be closed for certain periods throughout the day.

JMPD says motorists should be prepared for the closures.

Spokesperson Wayne Minaar says the City of Johannesburg is hosting a carnival in the morning which will also affect the roads.

The Joburg Carnival has become a tradition that celebrates the city’s reputation as a melting-pot of different cultural traditions.



The city says the procession will move from Hillbrow, through the streets of inner city, along Rahima Moosa Street (previously Jeppe Street) into Newtown at the Mary Fitzgerald Square precinct. The carnival will end at 5pm.

“The carnival will take place on Empire Road and Nelson Mandela Bridge from 8am to 1pm. Motorists can use Marshall and Anderson streets as alternative routes.”

Minaar says traffic will be affected around Mary Fitzgerald Square.

“Certain roads will be blocked on New Year’s Eve for the music festival at Mary Fitzgerald Square, including Rahima Moosa Street, Henry Nxumalo Road and the Miriam Makeba intersection from 6pm until 3am.”

The M1 north and south will have two left lanes closed from 8pm to 11pm from Carr to Anderson streets. From 11pm to 1am there will be a full road closure.

