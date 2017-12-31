Probe launched after teen’s body found at campsite

The teen's body was found at the Algeria campsite on Thursday following an extensive search.

CAPE TOWN - An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 16-year-old girl in the Cederberg area, near Clanwilliam.

She'd apparently fallen over the edge of a rock pool on Boxing Day.

Her body was discovered about 150 metres down from the pool.

Wilderness Search and Rescue's Johan Marais says: “The girl was certified dead and carried out by rescuers. The Clanwilliam police have opened an inquest docket for further investigation. Our condolences to the family who lost an only child.”

