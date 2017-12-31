Police commissioner pleased with ongoing police operations this festive

Khehla Sitole has led a delegation from his office which visited five provinces since the beginning of the festive season to ensure that law and order is prevailing this season.

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says he’s pleased with the ongoing police operations throughout the country this festive season.

Sitole has led a delegation from his office which visited five provinces since the beginning of the festive season to ensure that law and order is prevailing this season.

He says these operations are aimed at ensuring that South Africans are safe.

Sitole says thousands of suspects have been arrested throughout the country for various crimes.

Spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo says, “The National Commissioner is very happy with what he has seen with the operations undertaken as outlined in the national operational plan.

“And also the purpose of this visit was to show support to the joint security forces that have been involved in this operation.”