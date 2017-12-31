Mamabolo’s team working to assess extent of damage following hailstorm

Mamabolo says the report will be send to the provincial and national government to make a final decision of declaring state of emergency.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development Jacob Mamabolo says his department is compiling a report to assess whether to declare a state of emergency in some parts of the provinces after Saturday's hailstorm.

Emergency services were kept busy on Saturday responding to several incidents in the south and west of Johannesburg.

Mamabolo has given a wide update on the impact of the storm that affected several municipalities in the province.

The MEC says several houses and informal settlements have been destroyed particularly in the city of Johannesburg and the West Rand.

Mamabolo says the report will be send to the provincial and national government to make a final decision of declaring state of emergency.

“The National Disaster Management Centre to which we’re part of in our case, will also be approached to source funds at national to be able to support those areas that require relief.

“So, all this must be based on consolidated report, and once we’ve that, we should be able to do that. But currently we’re providing short-term relief.”

MASHABA CONFIRMS DEATHS

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said two people have been killed following the hailstorm on Saturday.

The mayor visited affected areas on Sunday morning.

“So far, I’ve heard of cases of two individuals that have died in a car after a tree fell on them. I have witnessed some minor casualties.”

In a Twitter post, the mayor said he wants the storm declared an emergency in order to assist affected communities.

Johannesburg Emergency Services officials were kept busy on Saturday, responding to several incidents in the south and west of the city, including a ceiling panel that collapsed at Trade Route Mall in Lenasia.

However, the mall is operating normally after the severe hailstorm.

The mall’s Vanessa Fourie said the top floor of the shopping centre was affected.

“We confirm that no casualties were suffered within Trade Route Mall. Our centre has been affected by severe water damage, but we're busy with clean-up operations. We’ll open as per normal for trade.”

Here are the corrugated iron sheets that flew off of roofs here in Westbury.



The residents here live with leaks everytime it rains. Our housing problems here in @CityofJoburgZA keep getting worse. We need @GautengProvince & National Government to help us urgently. pic.twitter.com/UWMyaWuUyj — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) December 31, 2017

I'm in Westbury assessing more damage done by yesterday's storm. This flat had it's whole roof blown off.



The more we assess the more critical the situation is becoming. pic.twitter.com/ihMD07GXSz — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) December 31, 2017

I have requested an emergency meeting with the Provincial Government Disaster Management at 14:00 to seek their financial assistance for affected communities pic.twitter.com/VczzdjYJNA — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) December 31, 2017