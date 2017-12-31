Malema declares 2018 year of free education

EFF leader Julius Malema urged former matriculants who passed well to consider higher education at the academic institution of their choice.

JOHANNESBURG – While there’s still uncertainty about funding for free fee higher education for poor and working class students, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) declared 2018 the year of free education.

In his new year message, EFF leader Julius Malema urged former matriculants who passed well to consider higher education at academic institutions of their choice.

He has vowed to ensure that all academically deserving students are admitted freely in South African universities and TVET colleges in 2018.

The EFF said it would be at the gates of all learning institutions to ensure that priority is not only given to those who can afford to pay.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi explained: “The commander-in-chief of the EFF declares 2018 the year of free education. But all young people and others who have passed with flying colours and could not go to university due to a lack of funding must report to a university of their choice, to ensure they advance their studies.”

