JHB property hijacking kingpin, accomplices to appear in court
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg’s most wanted property hijacking criminal and his two accomplices are expected to appear in court this week.
The suspects were arrested on Saturday for their involvement in multiple cases of property hijacking.
The kingpin allegedly posed as an investigator and told building tenants the actual property homeowners were crooks. The suspect convinced them to pay rent to him instead.
All three suspects will appear in court on Thursday.
The City of Johannesburg’s Lucky Sindane says investigations continue.
“Joburg’s most wanted property hijacking kingpin was arrested, together with two of his co-accused. They are linked to eight hijacked buildings in Johannesburg. This is being investigated by the Hawks.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
