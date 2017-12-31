Hunt continues for suspects after PE cop’s murder
Port Elizabeth police officers are still searching for the gunmen who shot and killed one of their own.
CAPE TOWN - Officials say no arrests have yet been made following the shooting of two Port Elizabeth police officers.
Constable Caroline Mjandana and her colleague Sergeant Anele France were shot while attending to a business robbery last week.
Mjandana was killed, while France was seriously wounded.
The sheriff of Port Elizabeth North Court has offered a R10,000 reward in his private capacity for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.
He’s hoping this will urge members of the public to come forward.
Mjandana, who has more than a decade’s experience in the South African Police Service, was laid to rest in King William’s Town on Saturday.
France, who lost an eye following the shooting, is recovering at home.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
