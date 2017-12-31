Gauteng officials assess damage after hailstorm
Johannesburg emergency services officials were kept busy as they responded to several incidents in the south and west of Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - Officials are assessing the extent of the damage caused by a hailstorm in parts of Gauteng on Saturday.
GALLERY: Joburg storm: Trail of destruction
In Lenasia, a ceiling panel collapsed at Trade Route Mall.
#Lenasja The Trade Route Mall in Lenasia covered by hail after the storm that hit shortly before 5pm. Pics: @visiontactical pic.twitter.com/yILOdUxGNQ— Faizel Patel (@FaizelPatel143) December 30, 2017
Management of the mall confirmed that no injuries were sustained after the severe hailstorm.
Trade Route Mall’s Vanessa Fourie said a ceiling panel in the court area outside the cinema collapsed due to the flooding of the gutters and blockages caused by the hail.
The hailstorm also affected Food Lovers Market opposite the mall where the roof collapsed.
Fourie said the top floor of the shopping centre was affected.
“We confirm that no casualties were suffered within Trade Route Mall. Our centre has been affected by severe water damage, but we're busy with clean-up operations. We’ll open as per normal for trade.”
Hail storm in Glen Ridge Soweto few minutes ago pic.twitter.com/CFL9CZE37r— Martha Morebodi (@MMorebodi) December 30, 2017
Meanwhile, six other people were also injured in a taxi collision on the N12 near Impala Road due to the storm.
ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said: “Since paramedics attended to people affected by the heavy storm in the south and west of Johannesburg, they’ve been on high alert in several areas. Fortunately, no other major calls have been received.”
WARNING: 📷 Lenasia Storm in Pictures 👇🏼— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) December 30, 2017
Motorists are urged to be safe on the roads by @CityofJoburgEMS #JoburgRoadSafety ^GZ pic.twitter.com/e2M2TKZAl7
Please be safe out there Joburg storm is bad 😢 💔. South of Joburg rt to alert others who maybe driving pic.twitter.com/mQwMmhi23u— Rofhiwa 🌺 (@Ladyramie) December 30, 2017
What a savage sudden hail storm in Joburg. Bibilical! Hope it has none to do with #Concourtruling gister. Angazi but I’m sure. pic.twitter.com/ycUx1LDa2o— Sozaboy (@MfunekoToy) December 30, 2017
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
