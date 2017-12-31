Popular Topics
Gauteng officials assess damage after hailstorm

Johannesburg emergency services officials were kept busy as they responded to several incidents in the south and west of Johannesburg.

A number of incidents were reported in Johannesburg and surrounding areas due to a heavy hailstorm on 30 December 2017. Picture: Supplied.
A number of incidents were reported in Johannesburg and surrounding areas due to a heavy hailstorm on 30 December 2017. Picture: Supplied.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Officials are assessing the extent of the damage caused by a hailstorm in parts of Gauteng on Saturday.

GALLERY: Joburg storm: Trail of destruction

Johannesburg emergency services officials were kept busy as they responded to several incidents in the south and west of Johannesburg.

In Lenasia, a ceiling panel collapsed at Trade Route Mall.

Management of the mall confirmed that no injuries were sustained after the severe hailstorm.

Trade Route Mall’s Vanessa Fourie said a ceiling panel in the court area outside the cinema collapsed due to the flooding of the gutters and blockages caused by the hail.

The hailstorm also affected Food Lovers Market opposite the mall where the roof collapsed.

Fourie said the top floor of the shopping centre was affected.

“We confirm that no casualties were suffered within Trade Route Mall. Our centre has been affected by severe water damage, but we're busy with clean-up operations. We’ll open as per normal for trade.”

Meanwhile, six other people were also injured in a taxi collision on the N12 near Impala Road due to the storm.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said: “Since paramedics attended to people affected by the heavy storm in the south and west of Johannesburg, they’ve been on high alert in several areas. Fortunately, no other major calls have been received.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

