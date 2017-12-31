Cape Nature urges hikers to be cautious
Cape Nature has urged hikers to be well prepared before setting off on an expedition
CAPE TOWN - Staying safe while enjoying nature might be a walk in the park for some but others still need reminding.
Cape Nature has urged hikers to be well prepared before setting off on an expedition.
This includes informing someone of where they'll be hiking and what time they will return.
Cape Nature's Marietjie Engelbrecht shared tips.
“Don’t make any fires. It is fire season. It’s very hot and dry outside. Also wear appropriate hiking shoes, and have lots lots of water and sunblock at hand. Only swim in designated areas and remember you’re in nature. Always keep an eye out for snakes and loose rocks.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
