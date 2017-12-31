26 drunk drivers arrested since start of long weekend in WC

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Traffic officials say 26 drunken drivers have been arrested in the province since the start of the long weekend.

Traffic authorities have expressed concern over the high number of motorists who are speeding and drinking and driving despite appeals not to do so.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says since the start of the long weekend, officers have stopped more than 3,000 motorists.

Of those tested, he says an alarming number of motorists were found to be well over the alcohol limit:

“We arrested 26 drunken drivers and the highest reading recorded was a reading of 1.09 milligrams per 1000 millilitres and that was five times over the legal limit in Worcester.”

Africa adds some motorists are also speeding and putting other road users’ lives in danger.

Several arrests have been made in Brackenfell, Swellendam, Worcester and Somerset West for serious traffic violations.