Zuma should not deliver another Sona - Vavi

JOHANNESBURG - Union federation Saftu and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) say the process of adding rules regarding impeachment must be finalised before the state of the nation address, with Saftu planning a march on that day.

The Constitutional Court on Friday ruled that the National Assembly had failed to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable after the Nkandla ruling, which found that he failed to uphold and respect the Constitution.

Justice Chris Jafta handed down the judgment, saying the assembly simply voted on a motion of no confidence and did not deal with the violation of the Constitution.

Opposition parties have welcomed the Constitutional Court judgment, which found that the National Assembly had failed to put proper rules in place regarding section 89 of the Constitution.

The EFF says the matter must be resolved before the state of the nation address.

Labour federations, including Saftu and Fedusa, have welcomed the judgment.

Saftu’s Zwelinzima Vavi says Zuma should not deliver another state of the nation address.

“We must make a call to civil society as a whole that we must march to Parliament if Zuma is still there. We are marching because he is announcing day in and out completely reckless projects.”

The ball is back in Parliament’s court where new rules must be created to adequately deal with the impeachment of a president.

WHAT DOES SECTION 89 SAY:

Removal of President



1) The National Assembly, by a resolution adopted with a supporting vote of at least two thirds of its members, may remove the President from office only on the grounds of

a. a serious violation of the Constitution or the law;

b. serious misconduct; or

c. inability to perform the functions of office.

2) Anyone who has been removed from the office of President in terms of subsection (1) (a) or (b) may not receive any benefits of that office, and may not serve in any public office.

*2: If the National Assembly, by a vote supported by a majority of its members, passes a motion of no confidence in the President, the President and the other members of the Cabinet and any Deputy Ministers must resign.

