WC education to release matric results 1 hour early next Friday

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape matriculants will not have to wait as long as the rest of the country to collect their results.

The Western Cape Education Department has decided to release the much-anticipated results an hour earlier next week Friday.

Their results will be handed to them at 11am instead of at noon.

The Department's Paddy Attwell says, “The Western Cape Education Department has decided to release the results an hour earlier than in previous years to make it earlier for Muslim candidates to attend Friday prayers.”