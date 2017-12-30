Umalusi commends Education Dept over handling of 2017 matric exams
They've commended the Department of Basic Education for running a credible exams process for pupils across the country.
JOHANNESBURG - Umalusi has given the green light for the release of the 2017 matric exam results.
The council's CEO Mafu Rakometsi says over 600,000 full time learners wrote in 2017.
He says the department appears to have addressed loopholes in the system, with exams being largely incident free.
“We have about 600,000 full time candidates and 200,000 who are part time. The numbers are very close to the figures of 2016. We need to emphasise the department has run a huge process which covers the whole country.”
Rakometsi says they're particularly pleased that there were no reports of exam paper leaks as in previous years.
“This year we celebrate the fact that there were no major irregularities in terms of the papers which comprises exams in a big way. It’s key to know that there’ll be minor irregularities, like students to come to exam venues with crib notes.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
