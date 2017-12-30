Tumi Morake recovering after head-on crash

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
Go

Tumi Morake recovering after head-on crash

Her family was travelling towards Sun City when two cars collided on the R556.

Jacaranda FM host Tumi Morake. Picture: Twitter/@tumi_morake
Jacaranda FM host Tumi Morake. Picture: Twitter/@tumi_morake
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Presenter and comedian Tumi Morake is receiving medical care after she was involved in a serious car accident on her way to Sun City in the North West.

Morake was travelling with her husband and three children last night when they were involved in a head-on collision.

It's understood all the occupants of both cars sustained only minor injuries.

Morake's publicist Monica Steyn says: “The details of the accident are still unclear. Tumi and her family were on their way to Sun City. Tumi and her family as well as the occupants of the other vehicle are okay.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA