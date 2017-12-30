Tumi Morake recovering after head-on crash
Her family was travelling towards Sun City when two cars collided on the R556.
JOHANNESBURG - Presenter and comedian Tumi Morake is receiving medical care after she was involved in a serious car accident on her way to Sun City in the North West.
Morake was travelling with her husband and three children last night when they were involved in a head-on collision.
It's understood all the occupants of both cars sustained only minor injuries.
Morake's publicist Monica Steyn says: “The details of the accident are still unclear. Tumi and her family were on their way to Sun City. Tumi and her family as well as the occupants of the other vehicle are okay.”
@tumi_morake & her family have met up in an accident. They are ok & are under medical care. Your thoughts, prayers are appreciated 🙏🏼— Osman Osman (@osmansquare) December 29, 2017
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
