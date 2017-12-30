Severe thunderstorms cause roof collapse at Food Lovers Market in Lenasia

Motorists have been urged to drive with caution and not to attempt to drive through any flooded areas.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has warned of continued thunderstorms in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, in Lenasia, there's been a roof collapse at the local Food Lovers Market.

Paramedics say they attended to several incidents this afternoon including the structural collapse at the mall.

It’s understood some people who were injured have been taken to nearby hospitals.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak says six other people have been injured in a taxi collision on the N12 near Impala Road and they have also received reports of several minor collisions as a result of the storm.

“ER24 urges the public to take caution driving on flooded roads or low-lying areas where roads are flooded or low-level bridges.”

There are reports of roofs collapsing in some houses in parts of Protea Glen.

#Lenasia Some of the damages caused to the Food Lovers Market in Lenasia by the severe hail storm. Pics: @visiontactical @yaseentheba pic.twitter.com/sYNybRzVHh — Faizel Patel (@FaizelPatel143) December 30, 2017

Hailstorm Soweto pic.twitter.com/6TOe6hciSm — Tladi Jdee Lesojane (@lekotajt) December 30, 2017

#LenasiaHail Water dripping from the roof of the Trade Route Mall in #Lenasia after a hail storm that damaged the roof. Video: Supplied. pic.twitter.com/G2ljqmo6sk — Faizel Patel (@FaizelPatel143) December 30, 2017

Warning:30/12/2017 17h00 TO:30/12/2017 20h00 Severe Thunderstorms- Observed over parts of umGungundlovu,southern Zululand,King Chetswayo and uMzinyathi moving towards iLembe and eThekwini with possible hail, strong winds and heavy downpours. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 30, 2017