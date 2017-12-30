Probe after human skeleton found in Mitchells Plain

A passer-by discovered the skeleton on Thursday evening and alerted police.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating after a human skeleton was discovered on the side of the road at Baden Powell Drive in Mitchells Plain.

A passer-by discovered the skeleton on Thursday evening and alerted police.

Provincial police spokesperson FC van Wyk says any information can be forwarded to the investigating officer detective or to Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

“A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. We’ve opened an inquest docket for further investigation.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)