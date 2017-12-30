Over 100,000 drivers tested for alcohol since beginning of festive season
About 46,000 drivers have been fined for speeding and 14,000 others for driving unlicensed vehicles.
JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says more than 100, 000 drivers have been tested for alcohol since the beginning of this festive season.
The corporation says 2,200 drivers were found to have alcohol blood content above the legal limit.
RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane says, “The festive season is fast coming to an end with the last long weekend, with 924,000 vehicles have been stopped and checked on all the roads with Limpopo leading with the highest number of vehicles stopped.
“And again, Gauteng and Limpopo leading in terms of the numbers of people that have been tested for alcohol.”
