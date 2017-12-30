Motorists again urged to be cautious on N3
The N3 Toll Free Concession has noted with concern the increase in the number of single vehicle crashes along the N3.
JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Free Concession has urged motorists to plan their trips better and pay full attention while driving.
It says it's noted with concern the increase in the number of single vehicle crashes along the N3.
Holidaymakers are expected to begin making their way back to Gauteng over the weekend with an estimated 80,000 vehicles still at the coast.
The concession’s Con Roux says drivers must be vigilant.
“If we are experiencing poor weather conditions, like rain, it is imperative to slow down, increase following distance and ensure headlights are switched on.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
