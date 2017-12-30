CT man accused of murdering woman to appear in court soon
Police nabbed the 21-year-old suspect on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - A man accused of the murder of a 19-year-old Kalksteenfontein woman is expected to appear in court next week.
Police nabbed the 21-year-old suspect on Thursday.
Ismah Hills was gunned down in the early hours of the morning on Boxing Day.
She sustained a single gunshot wound to the head and died on the scene.
The motive for her murder remains unclear at this stage.
The police's Frederick van Wyk says: “We’ve opened a murder case for further investigation. Sterling work by Bishop Lavis detectives led to the arrest of the 21-year-old man. He will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court soon.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
