CT man accused of murdering woman to appear in court soon

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of the murder of a 19-year-old Kalksteenfontein woman is expected to appear in court next week.

Police nabbed the 21-year-old suspect on Thursday.

Ismah Hills was gunned down in the early hours of the morning on Boxing Day.

She sustained a single gunshot wound to the head and died on the scene.

The motive for her murder remains unclear at this stage.

The police's Frederick van Wyk says: “We’ve opened a murder case for further investigation. Sterling work by Bishop Lavis detectives led to the arrest of the 21-year-old man. He will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court soon.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)