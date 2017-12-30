Loved ones say final goodbyes to slain PE cop
On Thursday colleagues and friends, including her partner France, attended a memorial service in North End.
CAPE TOWN - A slain Port Elizabeth police officer is being laid to rest in her hometown today.
Constable Caroline Mjandana was gunned down while attending to a business robbery with her colleague sergeant Anele France last Thursday.
France was also shot and wounded and lost an eye during the shooting.
Today, Mjandana's family will have their chance to say their goodbye when she's laid to rest in King William's Town.
It's believed a group of gunmen shot at Mjandana and France while they were in their police vehicle.
They'd been attending to a robbery at an ice cream Factory.
The sheriff of Port Elizbeth North Court has offered a reward of R10,000 in his private capacity for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the gunmen.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
