Joburg Public Safety appeals to residents to welcome New Year responsibly
The department says firework displays are also prohibited to be held on agricultural holdings and near petrol stations for which the fine is R1500.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Public Safety Department is appealing to residents to welcome the New Year in a responsible manner.
It says fireworks are not allowed to be ignited near animals, old age homes and hospitals, for which failing to do so a R1000 fine will be issued.
It says anyone who ignores these by-laws will face the full might of the law with the jmpd being on high alert this weekend.
Joburg Metro Police Department’s Wayne Minnaar says, “Fireworks maybe ignited on New Year Eve from 11 pm to 1 am and on New Year’s Day from 7 pm to 10 pm. Igniting of fireworks outside of the permitted times, there’s a fine of R500 and the public can call the JMPD or EMS on 10177.”
