JHB property hijacking kingpin, accomplices arrested

City spokesperson Lucky Sindane says the suspects were arrested this morning.

Police van. Picture: SAPS.
Police van. Picture: SAPS.
12 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg’s most wanted property hijacking kingpin has been arrested along with his two accomplices.

The suspect allegedly posed as an investigator, defrauding building tenants by claiming that the true property owners were hijackers and rent should be paid to him instead.

The City of Johannesburg says the kingpin has a previous criminal record and cases in several places across the country.

City spokesperson Lucky Sindane says the suspects were arrested this morning.

“The three will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 4 January. They will make a formal application for bail.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

