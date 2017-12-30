JHB property hijacking kingpin, accomplices arrested
City spokesperson Lucky Sindane says the suspects were arrested this morning.
JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg’s most wanted property hijacking kingpin has been arrested along with his two accomplices.
The suspect allegedly posed as an investigator, defrauding building tenants by claiming that the true property owners were hijackers and rent should be paid to him instead.
The City of Johannesburg says the kingpin has a previous criminal record and cases in several places across the country.
“The three will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 4 January. They will make a formal application for bail.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
