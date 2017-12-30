Heavy storms ripe through some parts of Joburg, leaving trail of destruction

Paramedics say they attended to several incidents this afternoon including the structural collapse at the mall.

JOHANNESBURG - A number of incidents have been reported in Johannesburg and surrounding areas due to a heavy hail storm this afternoon.

In Lenasia, the roof of a fruits and vegetables shop at the trade route mall has collapsed.

It’s understood some people who were injured have been taken to nearby hospitals.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak says three people were injured.

“Paramedics attended to several incidents during a heavy storm in parts of south and west of Johannesburg this afternoon. Shortly after 5 pm, ER24 attended to a structural collapse in Lenasia.”

Vermaak says six other people have been injured in a taxi collision on the N12 near impala road and they have also received reports of several minor collisions as a result of the storm.

“ER24 urges the public to take caution driving on flooded roads or low-lying areas where roads are flooded or low-level bridges.”

There are reports of roofs collapsing in some houses in parts of Protea Glen.

#Lenasja The Trade Route Mall in Lenasia covered by hail after the storm that hit shortly before 5pm. Pics: @visiontactical pic.twitter.com/yILOdUxGNQ — Faizel Patel (@FaizelPatel143) December 30, 2017

Hail storm in Glen Ridge Soweto few minutes ago pic.twitter.com/CFL9CZE37r — Martha Morebodi (@MMorebodi) December 30, 2017

This is what Protea Glen ext 29 looks like after this hailstorm.

This is terrible wow. People's homes ravaged. This was major scary guys. We just thank God for His protection bc our home wasn't touched.#Joburgstorm

Did this happen everywhere in Soweto? pic.twitter.com/EzxMnCc3QR — Randa🚨 (@MirandaSongo) December 30, 2017

Massive storm and hail rip through Gauteng causing significant damage; One mall's Fruit and Veg City roof collapsed. https://t.co/4RwaIMlYtG — Unfolding Media (@Unfolding_Media) December 30, 2017

#Lenasia Emergency services on the scene earlier today at the Fruit & Veg Food Lovers Market in Lenasia where the roof collapsed after a severe hail storm. Three people were reportedly injured in the incident and taken to hospital for treatment. Pics: @visiontactical @ER24EMS pic.twitter.com/nfxVJ7MXHU — Faizel Patel (@FaizelPatel143) December 30, 2017