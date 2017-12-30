Popular Topics
Go

Heavy storms ripe through some parts of Joburg, leaving trail of destruction

Paramedics say they attended to several incidents this afternoon including the structural collapse at the mall.

A number of incidents have been reported in Johannesburg and surrounding areas due to a heavy hail storm this afternoon. Picture: Supplied.
A number of incidents have been reported in Johannesburg and surrounding areas due to a heavy hail storm this afternoon. Picture: Supplied.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - A number of incidents have been reported in Johannesburg and surrounding areas due to a heavy hail storm this afternoon.

In Lenasia, the roof of a fruits and vegetables shop at the trade route mall has collapsed.

Paramedics say they attended to several incidents this afternoon including the structural collapse at the mall.

It’s understood some people who were injured have been taken to nearby hospitals.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak says three people were injured.

“Paramedics attended to several incidents during a heavy storm in parts of south and west of Johannesburg this afternoon. Shortly after 5 pm, ER24 attended to a structural collapse in Lenasia.”

Vermaak says six other people have been injured in a taxi collision on the N12 near impala road and they have also received reports of several minor collisions as a result of the storm.

“ER24 urges the public to take caution driving on flooded roads or low-lying areas where roads are flooded or low-level bridges.”

There are reports of roofs collapsing in some houses in parts of Protea Glen.

