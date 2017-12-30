Gauteng Health calls for cooperation in tracing food with listeria contamination

Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says the origin of contaminated food samples which are mainly chickens have been traced to a shop located in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department is calling on the public and private sector to cooperate with environmental health officers in tracing food contaminated with the listeria.

This comes after some officials were threatened of litigation by an abattoir in Tshwane while doing their work to locate the bacteria.

She says further investigations led their team to the abattoir which supplies the shop with meat.

Gauteng is the mostly affected province with listerois where over 365 cases have been detected in the province, with 28 related deaths from the beginning of the year to date.