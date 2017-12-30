EFF calls on matriculants of the past with good marks go study
EFF's Julius Malema says they will be at the gates of every institution of higher learning next year to ensure that priority will not only be given to those who can afford to pay.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on all matriculants who passed their grade 12 extremely well in the past to report to any institution of higher learning of their choice next year.
In a new year's message posted on the party’s twitter account, Malema says academically deserving students should be admitted freely in South African University and FET colleges.
EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says, “These people by now some of them to be petrol attendant, cashiers in different retail and restaurants and some security guards.
“We’ve got matric and you’ve passed extremely well, 2018 is there year in which all of us must go and advance our studies.”
Earlier this month, President Jacob Zuma announced there will be free fee higher education for poor and working class students.
Zuma has not announced how this will be implemented.
http://bit.ly/cicmsg2018 CIC JULIUS MALEMA'S NEW YEAR MESSAGE Saturday, December 30, 2017 Fellow South Africans and...Posted by Economic Freedom Fighters on Friday, 29 December 2017
