EFF calls on matriculants of the past with good marks go study

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
Go

EFF calls on matriculants of the past with good marks go study

EFF's Julius Malema says they will be at the gates of every institution of higher learning next year to ensure that priority will not only be given to those who can afford to pay.

Members of the EFF, here to support their colleague Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's graduation at Wits University, sit during the last two verses of the National Anthem. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Members of the EFF, here to support their colleague Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's graduation at Wits University, sit during the last two verses of the National Anthem. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on all matriculants who passed their grade 12 extremely well in the past to report to any institution of higher learning of their choice next year.

In a new year's message posted on the party’s twitter account, Malema says academically deserving students should be admitted freely in South African University and FET colleges.

Malema says they will be at the gates of every institution of higher learning next year to ensure that priority will not only be given to those who can afford to pay.

EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says, “These people by now some of them to be petrol attendant, cashiers in different retail and restaurants and some security guards.

“We’ve got matric and you’ve passed extremely well, 2018 is there year in which all of us must go and advance our studies.”

Earlier this month, President Jacob Zuma announced there will be free fee higher education for poor and working class students.

Zuma has not announced how this will be implemented.

http://bit.ly/cicmsg2018 CIC JULIUS MALEMA'S NEW YEAR MESSAGE Saturday, December 30, 2017 Fellow South Africans and...

Posted by Economic Freedom Fighters on Friday, 29 December 2017

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA