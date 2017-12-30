Collision claims 2 lives in Free State

The accident took place on the N6 near Reddersburg on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people, including a baby, have been killed in a collision involving three vehicles in the Free State.

Ten others were injured in the collision.

ER24’s Werner Vermaak says authorities are investigating.

“Unfortunately a baby and an adult succumbed to their injuries before paramedics arrived on scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet know.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)