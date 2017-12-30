EFF: Chief Justice Mogoeng's behaviour is unacceptable

The Constitutional Court on Friday ruled that the National Assembly failed to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable after the Nkandla ruling.

JOHANNESBURG - While Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has expressed his disagreement with the Constitutional Court ruling regarding the president, the Economic Freedom Fighters has called Mogoeng’s behaviour unacceptable.

The Constitutional Court on Friday ruled that the National Assembly failed to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable after Nkandla ruling.

The court found that he failed to uphold and respect the Constitution.

Justice Chris Jafta handed down the judgment and said the assembly simply voted on the motion of no confidence and did not deal with the violation of the Constitution.

LISTEN: Can ANC ask Zuma to resign after ConCourt judgment?

As justice Jafta handed down judgment, he was interrupted by Mogoeng who requested that he read his differing views on the ruling.

Mogoeng said the judgment was a textbook case of judicial overreach.

Now, the EFF says when justices fight in full view of cameras it brings the integrity of the court and their judgment into disrepute.

The party adds that Mogoeng’s actions may unwittingly create doubt in the minds of the public about the majority judgment of the court.

EFF secretary general Godrich Gardee says: “It’s unprecedented for those who have been in court throughout the existence of the courts. For such irritation to be displayed by the holder of the highest officer… who is trying to impose his own judgment into record.”

At the same time, Parliament says it agrees with the reservations by the Chief Justice.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)