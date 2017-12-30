EFF: Chief Justice Mogoeng's behaviour is unacceptable
The Constitutional Court on Friday ruled that the National Assembly failed to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable after the Nkandla ruling.
JOHANNESBURG - While Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has expressed his disagreement with the Constitutional Court ruling regarding the president, the Economic Freedom Fighters has called Mogoeng’s behaviour unacceptable.
The Constitutional Court on Friday ruled that the National Assembly failed to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable after Nkandla ruling.
The court found that he failed to uphold and respect the Constitution.
Justice Chris Jafta handed down the judgment and said the assembly simply voted on the motion of no confidence and did not deal with the violation of the Constitution.
LISTEN: Can ANC ask Zuma to resign after ConCourt judgment?
As justice Jafta handed down judgment, he was interrupted by Mogoeng who requested that he read his differing views on the ruling.
Mogoeng said the judgment was a textbook case of judicial overreach.
Now, the EFF says when justices fight in full view of cameras it brings the integrity of the court and their judgment into disrepute.
The party adds that Mogoeng’s actions may unwittingly create doubt in the minds of the public about the majority judgment of the court.
EFF secretary general Godrich Gardee says: “It’s unprecedented for those who have been in court throughout the existence of the courts. For such irritation to be displayed by the holder of the highest officer… who is trying to impose his own judgment into record.”
At the same time, Parliament says it agrees with the reservations by the Chief Justice.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference
-
Zuma should not deliver another Sona - Vavi
-
'No winners in ConCourt judgment on Zuma impeachment'
-
ANC to discuss ConCourt’s Zuma judgment at first NEC meeting
-
Legal expert: Zuma not in for a good year
-
[LISTEN] Can ANC ask Zuma to resign after ConCourt judgment?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.