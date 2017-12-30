Beachgoers urged to be cautious due to expected spring tide
Parents, especially, have been cautioned to keep a close eye on their children when they are in or around the water.
CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged beachgoers to be cautious in the water especially over the next few days.
This is due to of a full moon spring tide that's expected to continue until 7 January.
With it comes higher than normal massive tides and stronger rip currents.
Parents, especially, have been cautioned to keep a close eye on their children when they are in or around the water.
The Institute’s Craig Lambinon says, “All emergency services are fully deployed. The NSRI volunteers, who are on duty 24 hours every day of the year, are all on high alert and lifeguards are on the beaches.
“But we particularly asking the public to go to the beaches only where and when the lifeguards are on duty, particularly over this time when spring tide will cause the stronger than normal rip currents.”
Popular in Local
-
Heavy storms ripe through some parts of Joburg, leaving trail of destruction
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference
-
Powerball results: Friday 29 December 2017
-
Zuma should not deliver another Sona - Vavi
-
Severe thunderstorms cause roof collapse at Food Lovers Market in Lenasia
-
EFF: Chief Justice Mogoeng's behaviour is unacceptable
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.