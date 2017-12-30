Beachgoers urged to be cautious due to expected spring tide

Parents, especially, have been cautioned to keep a close eye on their children when they are in or around the water.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged beachgoers to be cautious in the water especially over the next few days.

This is due to of a full moon spring tide that's expected to continue until 7 January.

With it comes higher than normal massive tides and stronger rip currents.

Parents, especially, have been cautioned to keep a close eye on their children when they are in or around the water.

The Institute’s Craig Lambinon says, “All emergency services are fully deployed. The NSRI volunteers, who are on duty 24 hours every day of the year, are all on high alert and lifeguards are on the beaches.

“But we particularly asking the public to go to the beaches only where and when the lifeguards are on duty, particularly over this time when spring tide will cause the stronger than normal rip currents.”