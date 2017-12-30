ANC to discuss ConCourt’s Zuma judgment at first NEC meeting
The Constitutional Court ruled that the National Assembly failed to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable after the nkandla ruling.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says the full implications of Friday’s Constitutional Court judgment will be discussed in two weeks’ time when the party's newly elected leaders meet for the first time.
Political parties have welcomed the judgment, with the Economic Freedom Fighters saying it looks forward to Parliament developing the necessary rules that could initiate an impeachment process.
The Constitutional Court ruled that the National Assembly failed to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable after the nkandla ruling, which found that he failed to uphold and respect the Constitution.
The ANC says it will study the judgment and discuss it at its first NEC meeting next month.
Political analyst professor Tinyiko Maluleka says the ANC will most likely the persuade the president to resign.
“I think the ANC will try and avoid this because it will be a total humiliation of Zuma and the party itself. The next best thing would be to persuade Zuma to resign.”
LISTEN: Can ANC ask Zuma to resign after ConCourt judgment?
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
