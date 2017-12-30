ANC owes SA artists an apology, says MEC
Family, friends and fans of music legend Robbie Malinga gathered to pay their last respects at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Sports, Arts and Culture MEC Faith Mazibuko says the African National Congress (ANC) owes South African artists an apology for neglecting them.
Mazibuko says the ANC has set up multiple task teams where musicians are encouraged to give their input, but these have not been fruitful.
“As the ANC government we must apologise for failing you as artists. We must also apologise for setting up task teams but never bringing back reports.”
She says the ANC has failed to provide a long-term development plan for artists.
“We even failed to recognise your role in this creative industry, but we always call on you to perform.”
However, she says there’s a new presidential creative task team report, which promises to address the concerns raised by artists.
The MEC was speaking at the memorial of music legend Robbie Malinga on Friday.
WATCH: #RobbieMalingaMemorial: 'The industry has lost a trendsetter'
Mazibuko says the ANC needs to be more involved in musicians' careers.
The composer, singer and producer died on Christmas day after battling pancreatic cancer.
Malinga has been hailed as a pioneer in the African music industry.
Artists at Malinga's memorial have described him as a pioneer, social entrepreneur and legend.
DJ Sbu thanked the man also known as “Ntsimbi”, meaning the hitmaker, for the contribution he made to his life.
Veteran artists, including Mandla Spikiri, Arthur Mafokate And Lindelani Mkhize, also paid their respects to the musician.
WATCH: Robbie Malinga memorial service
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
