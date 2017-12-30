Afropunk festival underway at Constitutional Hill, scores stream in

Taking the stage today is Black Motion, Thebe, DJ Doowap and Rudeboyz featuring Sho Madjozi to name a few.

JOHANNESBURG - Mega music festival Afropunk is underway at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg as scores of people stream in.

Afropunk is one of the biggest music festivals brought to South Africa to usher in the New Year.

Hundreds of people are arriving here at constitution hill wearing colourful, street smart and cultural attire.

We The People Park is officially opened! @afropunk kicks off with the beautiful Jozi skyline as a backdrop. pic.twitter.com/MttmcxMiLw — Constitution Hill SA (@VisitConHill) December 30, 2017

#AfropunkJoBurg #Afropunk #EWN #KatSekhotho #Reporting [Video] Still early hours here at Afropunk at Constitution Hill. Artists taking the stage today include Tha Cutt, God Sons and Daughter, Thebe, Okzharp & Manthe Ribane and Black Motion. pic.twitter.com/AVIJ4QKORL — Katleho Sekhotho (@KatSekhotho) December 30, 2017

After American singer Solange announced she would no longer be headlining the festival due a medical condition American singer and rapper Anderson Paak and the free nationals announced they would be taking her spot at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve tomorrow.

Solange’s announcement on Instagram earlier this week dampened the spirits of those who were excited to see her.

But some say the festival will be just as great.

Organisers of the event say the festival goes beyond being a concert but involves the community in creating platforms for black business and discussions on the advancement of black culture.