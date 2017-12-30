Afropunk festival underway at Constitutional Hill, scores stream in
Taking the stage today is Black Motion, Thebe, DJ Doowap and Rudeboyz featuring Sho Madjozi to name a few.
JOHANNESBURG - Mega music festival Afropunk is underway at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg as scores of people stream in.
Afropunk is one of the biggest music festivals brought to South Africa to usher in the New Year.
Taking the stage today is Black Motion, Thebe, DJ Doowap and Rudeboyz featuring Sho Madjozi to name a few.
Hundreds of people are arriving here at constitution hill wearing colourful, street smart and cultural attire.
We The People Park is officially opened! @afropunk kicks off with the beautiful Jozi skyline as a backdrop. pic.twitter.com/MttmcxMiLw— Constitution Hill SA (@VisitConHill) December 30, 2017
#AfropunkJoBurg #Afropunk #EWN #KatSekhotho #Reporting [Video] Still early hours here at Afropunk at Constitution Hill. Artists taking the stage today include Tha Cutt, God Sons and Daughter, Thebe, Okzharp & Manthe Ribane and Black Motion. pic.twitter.com/AVIJ4QKORL— Katleho Sekhotho (@KatSekhotho) December 30, 2017
A festive vibe at @afropunk happening today and tomorrow at @VisitConHill. Which performance are looking forward to? #AfroPunkJoburg #visitgauteng #GPLifestyle pic.twitter.com/IU4mjmroWl— Visit Gauteng (@visitgauteng) December 30, 2017
After American singer Solange announced she would no longer be headlining the festival due a medical condition American singer and rapper Anderson Paak and the free nationals announced they would be taking her spot at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve tomorrow.
Solange’s announcement on Instagram earlier this week dampened the spirits of those who were excited to see her.
But some say the festival will be just as great.
Organisers of the event say the festival goes beyond being a concert but involves the community in creating platforms for black business and discussions on the advancement of black culture.
Popular in Local
-
Heavy storms ripe through some parts of Joburg, leaving trail of destruction
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference
-
Powerball results: Friday 29 December 2017
-
Zuma should not deliver another Sona - Vavi
-
Severe thunderstorms cause roof collapse at Food Lovers Market in Lenasia
-
EFF: Chief Justice Mogoeng's behaviour is unacceptable
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.