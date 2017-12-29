Wife of murdered SA artist to apply for bail

Walter Meyer (52), who was a renowned artist, was stabbed to death. He specialised in oil paintings depicting South African landscapes.

CAPE TOWN - The wife of murdered South African artist Walter Meyer is expected to apply for bail on Friday.

Sophia Meyer first appeared in the Upington magistrates court on Wednesday in connection with the murder.

The police's Dimakatso Mooi: "The police in Upington are investigating a case of murder after a male was allegedly stabbed to death by his 29-year-old wife."