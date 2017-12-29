Western Cape's December road death toll at 139
The number is slightly lower than this time last year but it still has local authorities worried.
CAPE TOWN - At least 139 people have been killed on Western Cape roads since the start of December.
The number is slightly lower than this time last year but it's still got local authorities worried.
Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says that motorists driving in the Western Cape are still not adhering to the province’s safety rules.
On Christmas Day a father allowed his 14-year-old daughter to drive a beach buggie. She lost control of the vehicle, killing her mother and seriously injuring her father and sister.
"We cannot go on like this, being irresponsible when it comes to motor vehicles and when it comes to road safety. And then, of course, now we are going towards the end of the year."
Africa has urged motorists to be safe on the roads during the new year festivities and Tweede Nuwe Jaar next week.
