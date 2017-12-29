[WATCH] Robbie Malinga memorial service

Malinga passed away on Christmas Day following an intense battle with pancreatic cancer.

JOHANNESBURG - The memorial service for musician Robbie Malinga is underway at the Grace Bible Church in Pimville, Soweto.

His brother Bheki Malinga says he was diagnosed with stage four cancer earlier this year.

The funeral for Malinga will be next Tuesday at the Rhema Church.

