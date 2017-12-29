Walter Meyer’s wife to welcome the new year behind bars

-
Yemen govt says 32 killed in air strike, disputing UN tollWorld
Britain’s FTSE ends 2017 on a highWorld
Apple apologises after outcry over slowed iPhonesBusiness
Spanish PM calls for Catalan Parliament to be formed in JanuaryWorld
Spend on defence - Angela Merkel’s alliesWorld
City of CT hands over 197 title deeds in Mitchells PlainLocal
Umalusi celebrates leak-free 217 matric examsLocal
'No winners in ConCourt judgment on Zuma impeachment'Politics
9 arrested in Table View for possession of firearmsLocal
Walter Meyer’s wife to welcome the new year behind barsLocal
UFS language policy ruling ‘contravenes language rights’Local
Beachgoers cautioned about Spring TideLocal
Track and field faces up to uncertain life without BoltSport
Allardyce wants more strikers amid Everton's scoring woesSport
Djokovic doubtful for Australian Open after withdrawing from Abu Dhabi eventSport
Serena, Fed and Rafa make it landmark year for greatsSport
North closes gap but All Blacks remain the benchmarkSport
Rain hits England's hopes of Ashes winSport
Kanye West 'offers parenting advice' to Travis ScottLifestyle
Sir Roger Moore honoured with PETA Person of the Year AwardLifestyle
[WATCH] #RobbieMalingaMemorial: 'The industry has lost a trendsetter'Lifestyle
Hugh Jackman burst stitch open singing in 'The Greatest Showman'Lifestyle
Barbara Broccoli open to black or female James BondLifestyle
Malinga hailed as 'uniting force' at memorial serviceLocal
'Dick Van Dyke Show' star Rose Marie dies aged 94Lifestyle
[WATCH] Robbie Malinga memorial serviceLifestyle
Kate Winslet: Harvey Weinstein is horribleLifestyle
Opposition parties welcome ConCourt’s Zuma judgmentPolitics
[LISTEN] Can ANC ask Zuma to resign after ConCourt judgment?Politics
ConCourt finds Parly failed to hold Zuma to accountPolitics
Legal expert: Zuma not in for a good yearPolitics
SA's economic fate rests with Ramaphosa - economistsBusiness
Holomisa: Zuma will survive impeachment if ANC MPs vote on itPolitics
[OPINION] How shark spotting can help reduce attacksOpinion
[OPINION] A very merry Muslim ChristmasOpinion
[OPINION] Mobile phone access won’t magically fix youth unemployment in AfricaOpinion
[OPINION] Social justice worrierOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Who is Cyril Ramaphosa? A profile of the new ANC leaderOpinion
[OPINION] Why Ramaphosa won’t be able to deliver the 3 urgent fixes SA needsOpinion
2017 ANC national conference
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
The GatheringLocal
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
[FEATURE] A place to call home
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
Guinea approves $2.8bn Chinese bauxite, aluminium investmentsAfrica
-
Motorists urged to budget wisely despite expected fuel price dropBusiness
SA's economic fate rests with Ramaphosa - economistsBusiness
AA: Fuel prices set for hefty dropLocal
Walter Meyer’s wife to welcome the new year behind bars
The acclaimed South African artist was stabbed to death in his home last week and shortly after Sophia was arrested for the murder.
CAPE TOWN - The wife of acclaimed artist Walter Meyer will remain in custody until next week as she faces charges of murdering her husband.
Sophia Meyer was arrested last week in their Upington home.
Meyer is an acclaimed South African artist known for his depictions of Northern Cape landscapes and people.
He was stabbed to death in his home last week and shortly after Sophia was arrested for the murder.
Police believe the two got into an altercation and she stabbed him.
Sophia made a brief appearance in the Upington Magistrates Court earlier on Friday.
The case has been postponed to 5 January for a formal bail application.
