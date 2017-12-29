Walter Meyer’s wife to welcome the new year behind bars

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Walter Meyer’s wife to welcome the new year behind bars

The acclaimed South African artist was stabbed to death in his home last week and shortly after Sophia was arrested for the murder.

FILE: Acclaimed South African artist Walter Meyer. Picture: Facebook.com.
FILE: Acclaimed South African artist Walter Meyer. Picture: Facebook.com.
4 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The wife of acclaimed artist Walter Meyer will remain in custody until next week as she faces charges of murdering her husband.

Sophia Meyer was arrested last week in their Upington home.

Meyer is an acclaimed South African artist known for his depictions of Northern Cape landscapes and people.

He was stabbed to death in his home last week and shortly after Sophia was arrested for the murder.

Police believe the two got into an altercation and she stabbed him.

Sophia made a brief appearance in the Upington Magistrates Court earlier on Friday.

The case has been postponed to 5 January for a formal bail application.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA