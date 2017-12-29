Walter Meyer’s wife to welcome the new year behind bars

CAPE TOWN - The wife of acclaimed artist Walter Meyer will remain in custody until next week as she faces charges of murdering her husband.

Sophia Meyer was arrested last week in their Upington home.

Meyer is an acclaimed South African artist known for his depictions of Northern Cape landscapes and people.

He was stabbed to death in his home last week and shortly after Sophia was arrested for the murder.

Police believe the two got into an altercation and she stabbed him.

Sophia made a brief appearance in the Upington Magistrates Court earlier on Friday.

The case has been postponed to 5 January for a formal bail application.